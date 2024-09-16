Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Buys 104 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV – Free Report) by 1.7% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 6,251 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 104 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF makes up 1.2% of Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 19th biggest holding. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $3,421,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Burkett Financial Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $31,000. 1620 Investment Advisors Inc. bought a new position in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the second quarter worth $36,000. Thompson Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter worth $37,000. Covestor Ltd increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 321.1% in the 1st quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 80 shares of the company’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 61 shares during the period. Finally, Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. bought a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $44,000.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Stock Performance

NYSEARCA:IVV opened at $565.05 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $552.88 and a 200-day moving average of $535.40. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 52 week low of $411.02 and a 52 week high of $568.24. The company has a market capitalization of $487.58 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.23 and a beta of 0.99.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF Company Profile

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

