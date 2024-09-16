Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Stock Position in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. grew its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Free Report) by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 22,053 shares of the chip maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 748 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $683,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of INTC. One Capital Management LLC raised its position in Intel by 27.2% in the 2nd quarter. One Capital Management LLC now owns 218,985 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $6,782,000 after purchasing an additional 46,777 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in shares of Intel by 2.8% during the second quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 24,512,863 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $759,127,000 after buying an additional 656,583 shares during the last quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Intel by 14.6% in the second quarter. Keene & Associates Inc. now owns 90,114 shares of the chip maker’s stock worth $2,791,000 after buying an additional 11,496 shares during the period. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Intel by 78.3% in the 2nd quarter. Angeles Investment Advisors LLC now owns 10,515 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $326,000 after acquiring an additional 4,618 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Greenwich Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Intel by 2.4% during the 2nd quarter. Greenwich Wealth Management LLC now owns 64,155 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $1,987,000 after acquiring an additional 1,527 shares during the period. 64.53% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Insider Buying and Selling at Intel

In other Intel news, CEO Patrick P. Gelsinger purchased 12,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 5th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $20.16 per share, with a total value of $252,000.00. Following the purchase, the chief executive officer now owns 37,975 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $765,576. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.04% of the company’s stock.

Intel Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of INTC stock opened at $19.66 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $24.98 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.60. Intel Co. has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $51.28. The stock has a market cap of $84.07 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.48 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 1.24, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.40.

Intel (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 1st. The chip maker reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.10 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $12.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $12.92 billion. Intel had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 1.78%. Intel’s revenue for the quarter was down .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned ($0.05) earnings per share. Analysts predict that Intel Co. will post -0.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Intel Announces Dividend

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, September 1st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 7th were paid a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 7th. Intel’s payout ratio is currently 52.08%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

A number of equities analysts have commented on the company. Raymond James cut Intel from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Wedbush lowered their price objective on shares of Intel from $32.50 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. Benchmark cut Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, August 2nd. StockNews.com downgraded Intel from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 9th. Finally, Rosenblatt Securities reiterated a “sell” rating and issued a $17.00 price objective on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, August 2nd. Six analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twenty-four have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $32.04.

Intel Profile

Intel Corporation designs, develops, manufactures, markets, and sells computing and related products and services worldwide. It operates through Client Computing Group, Data Center and AI, Network and Edge, Mobileye, and Intel Foundry Services segments. The company's products portfolio comprises central processing units and chipsets, system-on-chips (SoCs), and multichip packages; mobile and desktop processors; hardware products comprising graphics processing units (GPUs), domain-specific accelerators, and field programmable gate arrays (FPGAs); and memory and storage, connectivity and networking, and other semiconductor products.

