Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Boosts Holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST – Free Report) by 11.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 649 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 67 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Costco Wholesale were worth $552,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Frank Rimerman Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Costco Wholesale in the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Redmont Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 1st quarter worth about $32,000. Vima LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $34,000. DSM Capital Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale during the 4th quarter worth about $36,000. Finally, Financial Connections Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Costco Wholesale by 557.1% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Connections Group Inc. now owns 46 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $39,000 after acquiring an additional 39 shares in the last quarter. 68.48% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on COST shares. Tigress Financial increased their target price on shares of Costco Wholesale from $870.00 to $975.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 25th. StockNews.com raised shares of Costco Wholesale from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $910.00 to $915.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Loop Capital raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $970.00 to $975.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price target on shares of Costco Wholesale from $925.00 to $927.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $844.52.

Insider Buying and Selling at Costco Wholesale

In other Costco Wholesale news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total value of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, insider Daniel M. Hines sold 1,500 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Friday, July 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of $844.20, for a total transaction of $1,266,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 12,492 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $10,545,746.40. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, Director Kenneth D. Denman sold 350 shares of Costco Wholesale stock in a transaction on Monday, July 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $851.53, for a total transaction of $298,035.50. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 5,920 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $5,041,057.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 4,974 shares of company stock valued at $4,252,856 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 0.18% of the company’s stock.

Costco Wholesale Stock Performance

Shares of COST stock opened at $916.00 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.27. Costco Wholesale Co. has a 52 week low of $540.23 and a 52 week high of $923.83. The stock has a market capitalization of $406.09 billion, a PE ratio of 56.75, a P/E/G ratio of 5.47 and a beta of 0.80. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $861.57 and a two-hundred day moving average of $806.45.

Costco Wholesale Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 9th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 26th were given a $1.16 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, July 26th. This represents a $4.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.51%. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 28.75%.

Costco Wholesale Company Profile

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the operation of membership warehouses in the United States, Puerto Rico, Canada, Mexico, Japan, the United Kingdom, Korea, Australia, Taiwan, China, Spain, France, Iceland, New Zealand, and Sweden. The company offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories.

