Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires Shares of 26,040 Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries, Inc. (NASDAQ:LAKE – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 26,040 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock, valued at approximately $597,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.35% of Lakeland Industries at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of LAKE. Quadrature Capital Ltd acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 4th quarter valued at about $236,000. Inspire Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Lakeland Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at about $222,000. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 37.2% in the 1st quarter. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,700 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $196,000 after acquiring an additional 2,900 shares during the last quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. raised its holdings in Lakeland Industries by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. North Star Investment Management Corp. now owns 168,573 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $3,085,000 after acquiring an additional 1,503 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Empowered Funds LLC grew its stake in shares of Lakeland Industries by 6.9% in the 1st quarter. Empowered Funds LLC now owns 10,873 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.69% of the company’s stock.

Get Lakeland Industries alerts:

Lakeland Industries Price Performance

Shares of LAKE opened at $20.53 on Monday. Lakeland Industries, Inc. has a twelve month low of $13.86 and a twelve month high of $26.10. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $22.97 and its 200-day simple moving average is $20.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.47 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.37 and a beta of 0.57. The company has a current ratio of 4.24, a quick ratio of 2.74 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Lakeland Industries Dividend Announcement

Lakeland Industries ( NASDAQ:LAKE Get Free Report ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, September 4th. The medical instruments supplier reported ($0.19) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by ($0.61). Lakeland Industries had a net margin of 1.38% and a return on equity of 3.70%. The firm had revenue of $38.51 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $41.10 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.32 earnings per share. Equities analysts forecast that Lakeland Industries, Inc. will post 0.96 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 22nd. Investors of record on Thursday, August 15th were paid a dividend of $0.03 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 15th. This represents a $0.12 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.58%. Lakeland Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 16.00%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research firms have recently weighed in on LAKE. Roth Mkm increased their price target on shares of Lakeland Industries from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 3rd. StockNews.com cut shares of Lakeland Industries from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Monday, September 9th. Finally, Maxim Group increased their price objective on shares of Lakeland Industries from $22.00 to $26.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th.

Check Out Our Latest Research Report on Lakeland Industries

About Lakeland Industries

(Free Report)

Lakeland Industries, Inc manufactures and sells industrial protective clothing and accessories for the industrial and public protective clothing market worldwide. It offers firefighting and heat protective apparel to protect against fire; high-end chemical protective suits to provide protection from highly concentrated, toxic and/or lethal chemicals, and biological toxins; and limited use/disposable protective clothing, such as coveralls, laboratory coats, shirts, pants, hoods, aprons, sleeves, arm guards, caps, and smocks.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Lakeland Industries Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lakeland Industries and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.