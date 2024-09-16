Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires New Position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (NASDAQ:ROBT – Free Report) in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor acquired 26,824 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,136,000. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned about 0.23% of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Adirondack Trust Co. bought a new position in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the 2nd quarter valued at $49,000. North Star Investment Management Corp. acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 1st quarter valued at about $70,000. Ashton Thomas Private Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $80,000. Sunbelt Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF by 15.4% in the 1st quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. now owns 2,137 shares of the company’s stock worth $97,000 after purchasing an additional 285 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Arkadios Wealth Advisors acquired a new stake in First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $206,000.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ ROBT opened at $41.81 on Monday. The stock has a market cap of $478.72 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.47 and a beta of 1.22. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $41.98 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $42.89. First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF has a twelve month low of $36.38 and a twelve month high of $46.79.

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Announces Dividend

First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF Company Profile

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 28th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a $0.0844 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th. This represents a $0.34 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.81%.

The First Trust Nasdaq Artificial Intelligence and Robotics ETF (ROBT) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in stocks based on a particular theme. The fund tracks a modified equal-weighted index of all-cap, global companies involved in artificial intelligence or robotics. ROBT was launched on Feb 21, 2018 and is managed by First Trust.

