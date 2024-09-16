Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 7,771 Shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (NYSEARCA:XCEM – Free Report) by 49.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 23,425 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,771 shares during the quarter. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF worth $748,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Telos Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 4.1% in the first quarter. Telos Capital Management Inc. now owns 16,844 shares of the company’s stock valued at $524,000 after purchasing an additional 671 shares during the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its stake in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 83,708 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,534,000 after acquiring an additional 715 shares in the last quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 2.6% during the second quarter. Sheridan Capital Management LLC now owns 34,931 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,115,000 after acquiring an additional 892 shares during the last quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE grew its holdings in Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 1.4% in the first quarter. Smithbridge Asset Management Inc. DE now owns 92,555 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,878,000 after purchasing an additional 1,285 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Pure Financial Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF by 12.5% during the 2nd quarter. Pure Financial Advisors LLC now owns 13,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,459 shares during the last quarter.

Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA:XCEM opened at $32.38 on Monday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $32.24 and its 200 day moving average is $31.47. Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF has a 1 year low of $26.12 and a 1 year high of $33.41. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.28 and a beta of 0.86.

About Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF

The Columbia EM Core ex-China ETF (XCEM) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in total market equity. The fund tracks a market-cap-weighted index that provides broad equity exposure to emerging markets excluding China. XCEM was launched on Sep 2, 2015 and is managed by Columbia.

