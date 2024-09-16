Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. Acquires 166 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Free Report) by 5.8% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 3,048 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166 shares during the period. Total Clarity Wealth Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $1,524,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Elevate Wealth Advisory Inc. bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the first quarter valued at about $39,000. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $37,000. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 641.7% in the first quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 89 shares of the company’s stock worth $43,000 after purchasing an additional 77 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Clarity Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF in the fourth quarter worth about $52,000.

Vanguard S&P 500 ETF Trading Up 0.5 %

Shares of VOO stock opened at $516.57 on Monday. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $375.95 and a 12-month high of $519.40. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $505.37 and its 200-day moving average price is $489.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $467.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.04 and a beta of 1.00.

About Vanguard S&P 500 ETF

Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.

