Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Sells 544 Shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report) by 0.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 84,795 shares of the company’s stock after selling 544 shares during the quarter. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF comprises approximately 1.4% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 23rd biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF were worth $3,274,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of IGOV. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE increased its holdings in iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Congress Wealth Management LLC DE now owns 19,048 shares of the company’s stock valued at $787,000 after acquiring an additional 667 shares during the last quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 8.6% in the 4th quarter. Perella Weinberg Partners Capital Management LP now owns 77,718 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,212,000 after buying an additional 6,163 shares during the last quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. Fairview Capital Investment Management LLC now owns 31,675 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,309,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth about $1,767,000. Finally, Inscription Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of iShares International Treasury Bond ETF by 50.3% in the 1st quarter. Inscription Capital LLC now owns 294,514 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,686,000 after buying an additional 98,593 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares International Treasury Bond ETF alerts:

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Stock Performance

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF stock opened at $41.77 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $40.56 and its 200-day moving average price is $39.66. iShares International Treasury Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $36.54 and a twelve month high of $42.00.

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Profile

iShares International Treasury Bond ETF, formerly iShares S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, of the S&P/Citigroup International Treasury Bond Index Ex US (the Index).

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IGOV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF (NASDAQ:IGOV – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares International Treasury Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.