Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $6.79 Million Stock Holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IJH – Free Report) by 0.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 116,036 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 941 shares during the quarter. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF makes up about 3.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF were worth $6,790,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 0.8% in the fourth quarter. Garden State Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,738 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,313,000 after buying an additional 36 shares during the last quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 3.5% during the fourth quarter. L.M. Kohn & Company now owns 1,403 shares of the company’s stock valued at $389,000 after purchasing an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. Madden Advisory Services Inc. now owns 5,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,416,000 after purchasing an additional 56 shares during the last quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 1.1% during the fourth quarter. TrinityPoint Wealth LLC now owns 5,111 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after purchasing an additional 57 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Great Lakes Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF by 6.6% during the fourth quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $267,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Trading Up 1.8 %

NYSEARCA:IJH opened at $60.81 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $85.13 billion, a PE ratio of 3.28 and a beta of 1.09. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $60.13 and a 200-day moving average of $59.28. iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF has a 52 week low of $46.30 and a 52 week high of $62.86.

iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF Profile

Ishares S&P Midcap 400 Index Fund, formerly The iShares Core S&P Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the United States mid-cap stocks, as represented by the Standard & Poor’s MidCap 400 (the Underlying Index).

