Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Has $4.57 Million Holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC grew its stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Free Report) by 1.2% in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 85,246 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 997 shares during the period. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF makes up approximately 2.0% of Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC owned about 0.20% of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF worth $4,566,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in USRT. US Bancorp DE boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 31.6% during the fourth quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 2,368,681 shares of the company’s stock valued at $128,596,000 after purchasing an additional 568,833 shares in the last quarter. Trust Co of Tennessee acquired a new stake in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF during the second quarter valued at approximately $61,055,000. Heritage Financial Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7.6% during the second quarter. Heritage Financial Services LLC now owns 715,170 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,305,000 after purchasing an additional 50,814 shares in the last quarter. Choreo LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% during the second quarter. Choreo LLC now owns 569,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $30,213,000 after purchasing an additional 7,150 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 2.0% during the second quarter. Wealth Enhancement Advisory Services LLC now owns 527,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,274,000 after purchasing an additional 10,141 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

NYSEARCA USRT opened at $62.48 on Monday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $58.04 and its two-hundred day moving average is $54.33. The company has a market capitalization of $2.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 26.47 and a beta of 0.97. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 1-year low of $43.76 and a 1-year high of $62.50.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Profile

The iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (USRT) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the FTSE Nareit \u002F Equity REITs – INV index, a market-cap-weighted index of US-listed REITs USRT was launched on May 1, 2007 and is managed by BlackRock.

