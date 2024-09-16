Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Buys 454 Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (NASDAQ:BND – Free Report) by 3.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 12,841 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 454 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF were worth $925,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BND. Creative Planning boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 10.1% during the 4th quarter. Creative Planning now owns 61,103,613 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,494,171,000 after purchasing an additional 5,594,165 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 20.1% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,326,573 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,711,029,000 after purchasing an additional 6,253,040 shares in the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 15.8% during the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 19,231,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,414,478,000 after purchasing an additional 2,621,687 shares in the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 18,752,172 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,222,000 after purchasing an additional 104,945 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Morningstar Investment Services LLC boosted its position in shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF by 90.1% during the 4th quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 17,898,072 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,319,534,000 after purchasing an additional 8,482,025 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF stock opened at $75.44 on Monday. Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF has a one year low of $67.99 and a one year high of $75.52. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $73.90 and its 200 day moving average is $72.56.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.2255 per share. This is an increase from Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF’s previous dividend of $0.22. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd.

The Vanguard Total Bond Market ETF (BND) is an exchange-traded fund that mostly invests in investment grade fixed income. The fund tracks a broad, market-value-weighted index of US dollar-denominated, investment-grade, taxable, fixed-income securities with maturities of at least one year. BND was launched on Apr 3, 2007 and is managed by Vanguard.

