Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC Acquires 1,105 Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT)

Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF (NASDAQ:VCIT – Free Report) by 4.6% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 25,367 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,105 shares during the period. Topel & Distasi Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF were worth $2,028,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Crewe Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 369.3% during the fourth quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 11,208 shares of the company’s stock valued at $911,000 after buying an additional 8,820 shares during the last quarter. Insight Advisors LLC PA purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the second quarter valued at $228,000. Seven Mile Advisory grew its holdings in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 2.8% during the fourth quarter. Seven Mile Advisory now owns 34,819 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,830,000 after buying an additional 954 shares during the last quarter. 1832 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF during the fourth quarter valued at $62,056,000. Finally, Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC lifted its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF by 12.4% during the first quarter. Capital Asset Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,337 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,379,000 after purchasing an additional 1,919 shares during the period.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Stock Performance

NASDAQ VCIT opened at $83.82 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $82.06 and a 200 day moving average of $80.48. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF has a 1 year low of $73.78 and a 1 year high of $83.96.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF Increases Dividend

About Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF

The firm also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 3rd were given a dividend of $0.301 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, September 3rd. This is an increase from Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF’s previous dividend of $0.29.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Corporate Bond ETF seeks to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index, a subset of the Barclays Capital U.S. Aggregate Float Adjusted Index. The Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Corporate Bond Index measures the investment return of U.S.

