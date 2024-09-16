Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP) Short Interest Update

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant increase in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,570,000 shares, an increase of 20.8% from the August 15th total of 1,300,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 19,150,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days. Currently, 7.1% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A hedge fund recently raised its stake in Tonix Pharmaceuticals stock. Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its stake in shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp. (NASDAQ:TNXP – Free Report) by 260.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 335,373 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 242,358 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC owned approximately 0.40% of Tonix Pharmaceuticals worth $61,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period. Institutional investors own 82.26% of the company’s stock.

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Stock Down 3.1 %

Shares of TNXP traded down $0.00 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $0.15. 3,054,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,254,586. The company has a current ratio of 1.15, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13. Tonix Pharmaceuticals has a 52 week low of $0.13 and a 52 week high of $29.76. The company’s 50 day moving average is $0.43 and its two-hundred day moving average is $3.88. The company has a market capitalization of $3.34 million, a P/E ratio of 0.00 and a beta of 2.09.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Tonix Pharmaceuticals ( NASDAQ:TNXP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported ($19.28) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($9.91) by ($9.37). Tonix Pharmaceuticals had a negative return on equity of 158.27% and a negative net margin of 1,196.11%. The company had revenue of $2.21 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.50 million. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Tonix Pharmaceuticals will post -12.37 earnings per share for the current year.

TNXP has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Tonix Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Tuesday, September 10th. They set a “sell” rating for the company. Alliance Global Partners raised their target price on shares of Tonix Pharmaceuticals from $6.00 to $11.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 22nd.

About Tonix Pharmaceuticals

Tonix Pharmaceuticals Holding Corp., a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on developing, discovering, commercializing, and licensing therapeutics to treat and prevent human disease and alleviate suffering. It markets Zembrace SymTouch and Tosymra for the treatment of acute migraine with or without aura in adults.

