Toncoin (TON) 1-Day Trading Volume Tops $238.14 Million

Toncoin (TON) traded down 3.8% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on September 15th. One Toncoin coin can currently be bought for approximately $5.46 or 0.00009345 BTC on exchanges. Toncoin has a market cap of $18.65 billion and approximately $238.14 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, Toncoin has traded 11.2% higher against the dollar.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $58,393.85 or 0.99879743 BTC.

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000068 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 2.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.90 or 0.00013514 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.58 or 0.00000985 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 5.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.48 or 0.00007661 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.40 or 0.00007525 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0209 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0390 or 0.00000067 BTC.

Toncoin (TON) is a coin. Its launch date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,877,168 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,834,881.691936 with 2,532,991,201.678113 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.71571365 USD and is down -0.72 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $192,955,672.82 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

