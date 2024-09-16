Toncoin Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $18.54 Billion (TON)

Toncoin (TON) traded 4% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. Toncoin has a total market cap of $18.54 billion and approximately $240.59 million worth of Toncoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Toncoin coin can now be purchased for $5.43 or 0.00009370 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Toncoin has traded 4.9% higher against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get Toncoin alerts:

BITICA COIN (BDCC) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0400 or 0.00000069 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded down 1% against the dollar and now trades at $7.95 or 0.00013725 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded 3.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $57,921.02 or 0.99957803 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.56 or 0.00000968 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 4.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $4.49 or 0.00007744 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.41 or 0.00007606 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0245 or 0.00000042 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 3.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0211 or 0.00000036 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0382 or 0.00000066 BTC.

Toncoin Profile

TON is a coin. Its genesis date was August 12th, 2020. Toncoin’s total supply is 5,111,908,696 coins and its circulating supply is 3,414,166,606 coins. The official website for Toncoin is ton.org. Toncoin’s official Twitter account is @ton_blockchain.

Toncoin Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Toncoin (TON) is a cryptocurrency . Toncoin has a current supply of 5,111,882,562.333694 with 2,533,037,105.2367263 in circulation. The last known price of Toncoin is 5.53007068 USD and is down -2.41 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 554 active market(s) with $243,701,520.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://ton.org/.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Toncoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Toncoin should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Toncoin using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

Receive News & Updates for Toncoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Toncoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.