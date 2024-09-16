TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.
TIS Price Performance
Shares of TISNF stock remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $19.28.
TIS Company Profile
Featured Stories
- Five stocks we like better than TIS
- Why Invest in 5G? How to Invest in 5G Stocks
- Roblox’s Growth Beyond Kids: Stock Set for Major Moves
- Do ETFs Pay Dividends? What You Need to Know
- 5 Oversold Stocks to Buy Right Now
- What are earnings reports?
- Congress Members Are Buying These 3 Hot Stocks
Receive News & Ratings for TIS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TIS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.