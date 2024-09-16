TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

TIS Inc. (OTCMKTS:TISNF – Get Free Report) was the target of a large increase in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 991,600 shares, an increase of 31.6% from the August 15th total of 753,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently ∞ days.

TIS Price Performance

Shares of TISNF stock remained flat at $19.28 during trading hours on Monday. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $19.39 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $21.25. TIS has a 12 month low of $19.28 and a 12 month high of $19.28.

TIS Company Profile

TIS Inc provides information technology (IT) services in Japan and internationally. The company operates through Offering Service Business, Business Process Management, Financial IT Business, Industrial IT Business, and Regional IT Solutions segments. The Offering Service Business segment provides knowledge-intensive IT services, including digital marketing, healthcare, and business management information.

