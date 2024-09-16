Tidewater (NYSE:TDW) Shares Gap Up to $71.48

Shares of Tidewater Inc. (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) gapped up before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $71.48, but opened at $73.19. Tidewater shares last traded at $73.44, with a volume of 38,714 shares changing hands.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on TDW shares. Raymond James increased their price target on shares of Tidewater from $133.00 to $138.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. StockNews.com cut shares of Tidewater from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, September 11th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $111.25.

The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $89.51 and its 200 day simple moving average is $93.25. The firm has a market cap of $3.84 billion, a PE ratio of 28.48 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.82 and a current ratio of 1.90.

Tidewater (NYSE:TDW – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The oil and gas company reported $0.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.72 by $0.22. Tidewater had a net margin of 12.77% and a return on equity of 18.04%. The company had revenue of $339.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $331.85 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 57.8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Tidewater Inc. will post 4.4 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Tidewater announced that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Tuesday, August 6th that permits the company to repurchase $13.90 million in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the oil and gas company to buy up to 0.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in TDW. Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 4,814,738 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $442,956,000 after acquiring an additional 985,398 shares during the last quarter. Boston Partners lifted its position in Tidewater by 11.7% in the first quarter. Boston Partners now owns 2,323,725 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $214,055,000 after purchasing an additional 243,489 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its stake in shares of Tidewater by 1.8% during the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,805,483 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $130,195,000 after purchasing an additional 31,292 shares during the period. Hsbc Holdings PLC grew its holdings in shares of Tidewater by 11,317.3% in the second quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC now owns 645,418 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $60,992,000 after purchasing an additional 639,765 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its stake in shares of Tidewater by 72.1% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 443,833 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $42,257,000 after buying an additional 185,972 shares during the period. 95.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Tidewater Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides offshore support vessels and marine support services to the offshore energy industry through the operation of a fleet of marine service vessels worldwide. It provides services in support of offshore oil and gas exploration, field development, and production, as well as windfarm development and maintenance, including towing of and anchor handling for mobile offshore drilling units; transporting supplies and personnel necessary to sustain drilling, workover, and production activities; offshore construction, and seismic and subsea support; geotechnical survey support for windfarm construction; and various specialized services, such as pipe and cable laying.

