Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.
Thunder Power Stock Performance
AIEV stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Thunder Power has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69.
About Thunder Power
