Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV) Short Interest Update

Thunder Power Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:AIEV – Get Free Report) was the target of a large decrease in short interest in August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 157,400 shares, a decrease of 40.3% from the August 15th total of 263,800 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 813,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.2 days. Approximately 0.2% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Thunder Power Stock Performance

AIEV stock opened at $0.46 on Monday. Thunder Power has a 1-year low of $0.43 and a 1-year high of $12.12. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $0.69.

About Thunder Power

Thunder Power Holdings Limited manufactures passenger electric vehicles. Thunder Power Holdings Limited was founded in 2013 and is based in Kowloon, Hong Kong. Thunder Power Hong Kong Limited operates as a subsidiary of Electric Power Technology Limited.

