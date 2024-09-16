Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Stock Holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its holdings in Shopify Inc. (NYSE:SHOP – Free Report) (TSE:SHOP) by 9.9% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 168,940 shares of the software maker’s stock after selling 18,600 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Shopify were worth $11,158,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. DSM Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Shopify in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Jones Financial Companies Lllp purchased a new stake in shares of Shopify in the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. Cultivar Capital Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Hazlett Burt & Watson Inc. bought a new position in shares of Shopify in the second quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, OLD Point Trust & Financial Services N A purchased a new position in Shopify during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 69.27% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of SHOP stock opened at $72.45 on Monday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $67.38 and its 200 day moving average is $68.30. The company has a quick ratio of 7.32, a current ratio of 7.32 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10. The stock has a market cap of $93.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -426.18, a PEG ratio of 2.39 and a beta of 2.35. Shopify Inc. has a twelve month low of $45.50 and a twelve month high of $91.57.

Shopify ( NYSE:SHOP Get Free Report ) (TSE:SHOP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The software maker reported $0.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.20 by $0.06. Shopify had a net margin of 16.40% and a return on equity of 10.88%. The company had revenue of $2.05 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.01 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned ($0.08) EPS. Shopify’s quarterly revenue was up 20.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts expect that Shopify Inc. will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have commented on SHOP. Royal Bank of Canada reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $85.00 price target on shares of Shopify in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Moffett Nathanson lowered Shopify from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the company from $74.00 to $65.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 6th. Barclays upped their target price on Shopify from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 8th. Evercore lifted their price target on Shopify from $75.00 to $80.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 8th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on Shopify from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, August 8th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $77.37.

Shopify Inc, a commerce company, provides a commerce platform and services in Canada, the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Australia, China, and Latin America. The company's platform enables merchants to displays, manages, markets, and sells its products through various sales channels, including web and mobile storefronts, physical retail locations, pop-up shops, social media storefronts, native mobile apps, buy buttons, and marketplaces; and enables to manage products and inventory, process orders and payments, fulfill and ship orders, new buyers and build customer relationships, source products, leverage analytics and reporting, manage cash, payments and transactions, and access financing.

