Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Trims Holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC trimmed its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. (NYSE:MSGE – Free Report) by 10.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 248,977 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,868 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Madison Square Garden Entertainment were worth $8,522,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of MSGE. Healthcare of Ontario Pension Plan Trust Fund purchased a new position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the first quarter valued at approximately $23,032,000. Norges Bank purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $14,980,000. Epoch Investment Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Madison Square Garden Entertainment in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $13,076,000. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 4,353.1% during the first quarter. Jacobs Levy Equity Management Inc. now owns 284,639 shares of the company’s stock worth $11,161,000 after acquiring an additional 278,247 shares during the period. Finally, Federated Hermes Inc. raised its stake in shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment by 48.6% in the second quarter. Federated Hermes Inc. now owns 569,884 shares of the company’s stock valued at $19,507,000 after acquiring an additional 186,475 shares in the last quarter. 96.86% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Stock Performance

NYSE MSGE opened at $40.29 on Monday. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $38.92 and its two-hundred day moving average is $37.73. Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. has a one year low of $27.55 and a one year high of $42.99. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 34.14, a P/E/G ratio of 3.46 and a beta of 0.13.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Madison Square Garden Entertainment ( NYSE:MSGE Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Friday, August 16th. The company reported $1.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.56) by $1.97. The firm had revenue of $186.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $173.26 million. Madison Square Garden Entertainment had a negative return on equity of 138.81% and a net margin of 15.04%. The business’s revenue was up 25.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the company posted ($0.47) earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. will post 1.64 earnings per share for the current year.

MSGE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $42.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Monday, August 19th. Bank of America lifted their price target on shares of Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $43.00 to $48.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Madison Square Garden Entertainment from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price objective for the stock from $41.00 to $45.00 in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Macquarie boosted their target price on Madison Square Garden Entertainment from $46.00 to $47.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $44.20.

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Profile

(Free Report)

Madison Square Garden Entertainment Corp. engages in live entertainment business. The company produces, presents, and hosts live entertainment events, including concerts, sports events, and other live events, such as family shows, performing arts events, and special events. Its operations include a collection of venues, the entertainment and sports bookings business, and the Christmas Spectacular Starring the Radio City Rockettes production.

