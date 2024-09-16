Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Takes $4.37 Million Position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC acquired a new position in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW – Free Report) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 14,647 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,371,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in SHW. Waterloo Capital L.P. bought a new stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams during the 4th quarter valued at $360,000. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its position in Sherwin-Williams by 7.9% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 2,636 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $787,000 after buying an additional 193 shares in the last quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV raised its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 7.2% in the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,533 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $532,000 after buying an additional 103 shares during the period. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP lifted its position in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 259.1% during the 4th quarter. Brevan Howard Capital Management LP now owns 6,998 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,183,000 after buying an additional 5,049 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Transcend Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Sherwin-Williams by 24.1% during the 2nd quarter. Transcend Capital Advisors LLC now owns 7,805 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after acquiring an additional 1,514 shares during the period. 77.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In related news, CFO Allen J. Mistysyn sold 14,520 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $366.83, for a total transaction of $5,326,371.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,520 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,301,041.60. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:SHW opened at $375.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $94.70 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.02, a PEG ratio of 2.94 and a beta of 1.17. The Sherwin-Williams Company has a 12 month low of $232.06 and a 12 month high of $378.86. The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.17. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $346.75 and a 200 day moving average price of $326.70.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The specialty chemicals company reported $3.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.51 by $0.19. Sherwin-Williams had a return on equity of 75.58% and a net margin of 10.92%. The business had revenue of $6.27 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.33 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $3.29 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up .5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts predict that The Sherwin-Williams Company will post 11.47 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 6th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 16th were paid a $0.715 dividend. This represents a $2.86 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.49%.

A number of research firms have commented on SHW. Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a $418.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, August 30th. Barclays lifted their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $315.00 to $355.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Jefferies Financial Group increased their price target on Sherwin-Williams from $392.00 to $415.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, August 26th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Sherwin-Williams from $320.00 to $350.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, UBS Group increased their target price on Sherwin-Williams from $375.00 to $412.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, Sherwin-Williams has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $362.68.

The Sherwin-Williams Company engages in the development, manufacture, distribution, and sale of paints, coating, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers. It operates through three segments: Paint Stores Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

