Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 6,694 Shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of FedEx Co. (NYSE:FDX – Free Report) by 24.7% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 20,397 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock after selling 6,694 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in FedEx were worth $6,116,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Precision Wealth Strategies LLC bought a new stake in shares of FedEx in the 4th quarter valued at about $324,000. Meridian Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of FedEx by 19.2% during the fourth quarter. Meridian Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,354 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $343,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its position in FedEx by 78.3% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 14,980 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $3,790,000 after purchasing an additional 6,577 shares in the last quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of FedEx by 2.9% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,784 shares of the shipping service provider’s stock worth $451,000 after purchasing an additional 50 shares during the period. Finally, Norges Bank purchased a new position in shares of FedEx during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $700,291,000. 84.47% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several analysts recently commented on the stock. Daiwa America lowered shares of FedEx from a “moderate buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 11th. TD Cowen initiated coverage on FedEx in a report on Thursday, August 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $334.00 price target for the company. UBS Group dropped their price objective on FedEx from $340.00 to $333.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 21st. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on FedEx from $339.00 to $335.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Robert W. Baird reissued an “outperform” rating and issued a $340.00 price target on shares of FedEx in a report on Friday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nineteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $314.67.

FedEx Stock Up 0.1 %

Shares of FDX opened at $286.38 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $293.17 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $273.79. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73. The company has a market capitalization of $70.47 billion, a PE ratio of 16.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.17. FedEx Co. has a 52-week low of $224.69 and a 52-week high of $313.84.

FedEx (NYSE:FDX – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, June 25th. The shipping service provider reported $5.41 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $5.34 by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $22.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.04 billion. FedEx had a net margin of 4.94% and a return on equity of 16.70%. FedEx’s revenue was up .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $4.94 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FedEx Co. will post 20.82 EPS for the current year.

FedEx Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Monday, September 9th will be given a dividend of $1.38 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, September 9th. This represents a $5.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. FedEx’s payout ratio is currently 32.04%.

Insider Transactions at FedEx

In other FedEx news, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, July 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total transaction of $607,821.94. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. In related news, Director David P. Steiner sold 1,369 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $297.71, for a total value of $407,564.99. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 35,183 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,474,330.93. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, EVP Brie Carere sold 1,958 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $310.43, for a total value of $607,821.94. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 19,937 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,189,042.91. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 32,944 shares of company stock valued at $9,882,355. 8.73% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

About FedEx

FedEx Corporation provides transportation, e-commerce, and business services in the United States and internationally. It operates through FedEx Express, FedEx Ground, FedEx Freight, and FedEx Services segments. The FedEx Express segment offers express transportation, small-package ground delivery, and freight transportation services; and time-critical transportation services.

Further Reading

