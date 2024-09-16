Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Sells 2,000 Shares of Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Texas Instruments Incorporated (NASDAQ:TXN – Free Report) by 6.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 27,285 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 2,000 shares during the period. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Texas Instruments were worth $5,308,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in TXN. Richardson Financial Services Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Texas Instruments during the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Scarborough Advisors LLC bought a new position in Texas Instruments in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. Westend Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at $31,000. Norwood Financial Corp bought a new stake in Texas Instruments during the first quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fortis Group Advisors LLC increased its position in Texas Instruments by 100.0% in the fourth quarter. Fortis Group Advisors LLC now owns 196 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $33,000 after buying an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. 84.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Texas Instruments alerts:

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms recently issued reports on TXN. Benchmark reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $230.00 target price on shares of Texas Instruments in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Texas Instruments from $190.00 to $210.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Texas Instruments from $150.00 to $156.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 11th. KeyCorp raised their price target on Texas Instruments from $200.00 to $250.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group upped their price objective on Texas Instruments from $175.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 24th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $204.67.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total transaction of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $33,233,101.44. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. In other news, VP Shanon J. Leonard sold 2,816 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $208.91, for a total transaction of $588,290.56. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 24,112 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,037,237.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Haviv Ilan sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.44, for a total value of $251,328.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 158,676 shares in the company, valued at approximately $33,233,101.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 15,558 shares of company stock valued at $3,255,323 over the last 90 days. Insiders own 0.68% of the company’s stock.

Texas Instruments Price Performance

NASDAQ:TXN opened at $199.93 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $182.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.19, a PEG ratio of 4.26 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 4.62 and a quick ratio of 3.49. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $200.69 and a 200-day simple moving average of $188.99. Texas Instruments Incorporated has a 1 year low of $139.48 and a 1 year high of $214.66.

Texas Instruments (NASDAQ:TXN – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The semiconductor company reported $1.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.16 by $0.06. Texas Instruments had a net margin of 33.01% and a return on equity of 31.10%. The company had revenue of $3.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.82 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $1.87 earnings per share. Texas Instruments’s quarterly revenue was down 15.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that Texas Instruments Incorporated will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

Texas Instruments Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 13th. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 31st were given a $1.30 dividend. This represents a $5.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, July 31st. Texas Instruments’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 81.12%.

Texas Instruments Profile

(Free Report)

Texas Instruments Incorporated designs, manufactures, and sells semiconductors to electronics designers and manufacturers in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Analog and Embedded Processing segments. The Analog segment offers power products to manage power requirements across various voltage levels, including battery-management solutions, DC/DC switching regulators, AC/DC and isolated controllers and converters, power switches, linear regulators, voltage references, and lighting products.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Texas Instruments Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Texas Instruments and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.