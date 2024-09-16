Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Reduces Holdings in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in United Parcel Service, Inc. (NYSE:UPS – Free Report) by 0.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 76,461 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 156 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in United Parcel Service were worth $10,464,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of UPS. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its stake in shares of United Parcel Service by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 74,000 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $11,635,000 after buying an additional 540 shares during the period. Aveo Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in United Parcel Service in the 4th quarter worth $218,000. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its position in United Parcel Service by 128.2% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 3,028 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $493,000 after acquiring an additional 1,701 shares during the period. Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its stake in United Parcel Service by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 10,773 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $1,694,000 after purchasing an additional 493 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of United Parcel Service in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,128,322,000. 60.26% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Activity at United Parcel Service

In related news, Director William R. Johnson purchased 5,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 25th. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $128.61 per share, for a total transaction of $643,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 5,160 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $663,627.60. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.13% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

United Parcel Service Trading Down 0.9 %

Shares of NYSE:UPS opened at $127.24 on Monday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $130.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $139.88. United Parcel Service, Inc. has a 1 year low of $123.12 and a 1 year high of $163.82. The firm has a market capitalization of $108.99 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a current ratio of 1.25 and a quick ratio of 1.25.

United Parcel Service (NYSE:UPS – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 23rd. The transportation company reported $1.79 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.99 by ($0.20). United Parcel Service had a return on equity of 35.27% and a net margin of 5.87%. The company had revenue of $21.82 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $22.17 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $2.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was down 1.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts forecast that United Parcel Service, Inc. will post 7.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

United Parcel Service Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, September 5th. Investors of record on Monday, August 19th were given a dividend of $1.63 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, August 19th. This represents a $6.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. United Parcel Service’s payout ratio is presently 94.49%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

UPS has been the subject of a number of research reports. Barclays decreased their target price on United Parcel Service from $145.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $158.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, July 22nd. Evercore ISI reduced their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $145.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a report on Monday, June 24th. Oppenheimer decreased their target price on shares of United Parcel Service from $157.00 to $140.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their price target on United Parcel Service from $160.00 to $135.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, July 24th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, eight have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $149.68.

About United Parcel Service

United Parcel Service, Inc, a package delivery company, provides transportation and delivery, distribution, contract logistics, ocean freight, airfreight, customs brokerage, and insurance services. It operates through two segments, U.S. Domestic Package and International Package. The U.S. Domestic Package segment offers time-definite delivery of express letters, documents, small packages, and palletized freight through air and ground services in the United States.

Further Reading

