Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Lowers Holdings in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lowered its position in Arch Resources, Inc. (NYSE:ARCH – Free Report) by 29.1% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 37,381 shares of the energy company’s stock after selling 15,371 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC owned about 0.21% of Arch Resources worth $5,691,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in Arch Resources by 5.1% during the second quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,856 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $283,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of Arch Resources by 132.0% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 174 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its holdings in shares of Arch Resources by 99.0% during the first quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 201 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $32,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares in the last quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Arch Resources by 6.6% in the second quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 1,956 shares of the energy company’s stock worth $298,000 after purchasing an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in Arch Resources by 1.4% in the second quarter. Linden Thomas Advisory Services LLC now owns 9,475 shares of the energy company’s stock valued at $1,442,000 after purchasing an additional 127 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.14% of the company’s stock.

Arch Resources Trading Up 2.8 %

ARCH stock opened at $128.13 on Monday. The company has a market capitalization of $2.32 billion, a PE ratio of 7.54 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.07, a quick ratio of 1.77 and a current ratio of 2.54. Arch Resources, Inc. has a one year low of $116.44 and a one year high of $187.60. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $136.86 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $153.71.

Arch Resources Dividend Announcement

Arch Resources ( NYSE:ARCH Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 25th. The energy company reported $0.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.31 by ($0.50). Arch Resources had a return on equity of 17.91% and a net margin of 9.24%. The business had revenue of $608.75 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $562.23 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $4.04 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 19.6% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Arch Resources, Inc. will post 10.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, September 13th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th were issued a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.78%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, August 30th. Arch Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 5.88%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several brokerages have issued reports on ARCH. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Arch Resources in a research report on Monday. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Benchmark reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective on shares of Arch Resources in a report on Friday, July 26th. Finally, B. Riley reduced their target price on Arch Resources from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, September 6th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.75.

About Arch Resources

Arch Resources, Inc engages in the production and sale of metallurgical products. It operates in two segments, Metallurgical and Thermal. The company operates active mines. It owned or controlled primarily through long-term leases of coal land in Ohio, Maryland, Virginia, West Virginia, Wyoming, Kentucky, Montana, Pennsylvania, Colorado, and Illinois; and smaller parcels of property in Alabama, Indiana, Washington, Arkansas, California, Utah, and Texas.

