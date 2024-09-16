Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Has $7.04 Million Holdings in CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC reduced its stake in shares of CVS Health Co. (NYSE:CVS – Free Report) by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 119,263 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after selling 1,616 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in CVS Health were worth $7,044,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Ables Iannone Moore & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of CVS Health during the fourth quarter valued at $32,000. First Community Trust NA lifted its position in CVS Health by 116.2% during the 2nd quarter. First Community Trust NA now owns 562 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $33,000 after purchasing an additional 302 shares during the period. Creekmur Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of CVS Health in the 4th quarter valued at about $34,000. Steph & Co. raised its stake in shares of CVS Health by 192.0% during the first quarter. Steph & Co. now owns 438 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 288 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ORG Partners LLC lifted its holdings in CVS Health by 11,840.0% in the second quarter. ORG Partners LLC now owns 597 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $35,000 after buying an additional 592 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 80.66% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several analysts have commented on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. dropped their target price on shares of CVS Health from $101.00 to $86.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 30th. Baird R W upgraded CVS Health to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, May 30th. Barclays reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $63.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Wells Fargo & Company increased their price target on shares of CVS Health from $60.00 to $61.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Finally, Evercore ISI reduced their target price on CVS Health from $65.00 to $62.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, August 8th. Eleven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, CVS Health currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $72.10.

CVS Health Price Performance

NYSE:CVS opened at $57.98 on Monday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. CVS Health Co. has a 12-month low of $52.77 and a 12-month high of $83.25. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $58.28 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $63.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.79 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.19, a P/E/G ratio of 0.79 and a beta of 0.53.

CVS Health (NYSE:CVS – Get Free Report) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 7th. The pharmacy operator reported $1.83 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. CVS Health had a return on equity of 12.72% and a net margin of 1.98%. The business had revenue of $91.23 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $91.41 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.21 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.6% on a year-over-year basis. On average, analysts anticipate that CVS Health Co. will post 6.51 earnings per share for the current year.

CVS Health Dividend Announcement

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, August 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 22nd were issued a dividend of $0.665 per share. This represents a $2.66 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.59%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, July 22nd. CVS Health’s dividend payout ratio is presently 46.75%.

CVS Health Profile

CVS Health Corporation provides health solutions in the United States. It operates through Health Care Benefits, Health Services, and Pharmacy & Consumer Wellness segments. The Health Care Benefits segment offers traditional, voluntary, and consumer-directed health insurance products and related services.

See Also

