Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Decreases Stake in SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC lessened its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares (NYSEARCA:GLD – Free Report) by 1.5% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 16,284 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in SPDR Gold Shares were worth $3,501,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Breakwater Investment Management lifted its holdings in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.8% in the 2nd quarter. Breakwater Investment Management now owns 1,734 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,000 after acquiring an additional 48 shares during the last quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC lifted its stake in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 6.6% in the 2nd quarter. Hoge Financial Services LLC now owns 1,170 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $252,000 after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the last quarter. SilverOak Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $208,000. Inspire Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 12.8% during the 2nd quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC now owns 2,351 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $505,000 after purchasing an additional 266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of SPDR Gold Shares by 2.6% during the 2nd quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,128,933 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $242,732,000 after purchasing an additional 28,683 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 42.19% of the company’s stock.

SPDR Gold Shares Stock Performance

Shares of GLD opened at $238.68 on Monday. The business has a fifty day moving average of $227.10 and a 200 day moving average of $217.61. SPDR Gold Shares has a 52-week low of $168.30 and a 52-week high of $238.98.

SPDR Gold Shares Profile

SPDR Gold Trust (the Trust) is an investment trust. The investment objective of the Trust is for the Shares to reflect the performance of the price of gold bullion, less the Trust’s expenses. The Trust’s business activity is the investment of gold. The Trust creates and redeems Shares from time to time, but in one or more Baskets (a Basket equals a block of 100,000 Shares).

