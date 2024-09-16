Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC Boosts Stock Holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG)

Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NASDAQ:VONG – Free Report) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 52,537 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,124 shares during the quarter. Thompson Siegel & Walmsley LLC’s holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,928,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in VONG. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 34.3% in the 2nd quarter. Spectrum Wealth Counsel LLC now owns 1,669 shares of the company’s stock valued at $157,000 after purchasing an additional 426 shares in the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. raised its position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 8.7% in the second quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. now owns 13,563 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,272,000 after buying an additional 1,087 shares during the last quarter. Inspire Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth about $729,000. Wealthspire Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF during the second quarter worth about $847,000. Finally, Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 72.5% during the 2nd quarter. Thoroughbred Financial Services LLC now owns 13,695 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,284,000 after acquiring an additional 5,756 shares in the last quarter.

VONG opened at $94.42 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.74 and a beta of 1.08. The company’s 50 day simple moving average is $92.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $89.60. Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1-year low of $65.85 and a 1-year high of $98.46.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, June 27th were paid a dividend of $0.141 per share. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 27th.

The Vanguard Russell 1000 Growth ETF (VONG) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Russell 1000 Growth index. The fund tracks an index of US large- and mid-cap stocks selected from the Russell 1000 Index with high growth characteristics, based on Russell’s style methodology. VONG was launched on Sep 20, 2010 and is managed by Vanguard.

