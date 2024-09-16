Theta Fuel (TFUEL) Price Reaches $0.0623 on Major Exchanges

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 2.1% higher against the U.S. dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on September 16th. In the last seven days, Theta Fuel has traded 11.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. Theta Fuel has a total market capitalization of $416.06 million and approximately $24.72 million worth of Theta Fuel was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Theta Fuel coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0623 or 0.00000106 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $23.83 or 0.00040625 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 6% against the dollar and now trades at $3.95 or 0.00006732 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $8.01 or 0.00013652 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000137 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded 3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0500 or 0.00000085 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.00 or 0.00006815 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $1.30 or 0.00002216 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 3.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.13 or 0.00000214 BTC.

Akash Network (AKT) traded 5.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.38 or 0.00004047 BTC.

Kava (KAVA) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.30 or 0.00000509 BTC.

About Theta Fuel

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) uses the hashing algorithm. It launched on March 15th, 2019. Theta Fuel’s total supply is 6,682,438,933 coins. Theta Fuel’s official message board is medium.com/theta-network/theta-fuel-the-operational-token-of-the-theta-network-2f6823e2182e. The Reddit community for Theta Fuel is https://reddit.com/r/theta_network and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Theta Fuel’s official Twitter account is @theta_network and its Facebook page is accessible here. Theta Fuel’s official website is www.thetatoken.org.

Theta Fuel Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Theta Fuel (TFUEL) is a cryptocurrency powering the decentralized Theta Network for video delivery and streaming. Created by Theta Labs, TFUEL incentivizes users to share their resources on the network. It is used as rewards for validators, relayers, viewers, and for transaction fees and content purchases within the Theta Network ecosystem.”

