Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM) Short Interest Update

Themes Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:SPAM – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 800 shares, a decline of 20.0% from the August 15th total of 1,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

SPAM opened at $27.95 on Monday. Themes Cybersecurity ETF has a twelve month low of $24.80 and a twelve month high of $29.21. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $27.50 and a 200-day moving average price of $27.21. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.68 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.06 and a beta of 1.26.

Get Themes Cybersecurity ETF alerts:

Themes Cybersecurity ETF Company Profile

(Get Free Report)

Featured Articles

The Themes Cybersecurity ETF (SPAM) is an exchange-traded fund that is based on the Solactive Cyber Security index. The fund seeks to track a concentrated index of stocks from developed markets that derive their revenues from digital security software. Stocks are weighted based on market capitalization.

Receive News & Ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Themes Cybersecurity ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.