The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX) Stock Holdings Raised by Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC

Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of The TJX Companies, Inc. (NYSE:TJX – Free Report) by 13.5% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 51,889 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock after buying an additional 6,152 shares during the period. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC’s holdings in TJX Companies were worth $5,713,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of TJX. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 260.3% during the 1st quarter. Valued Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 245 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. Richard W. Paul & Associates LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 2nd quarter valued at about $25,000. Frazier Financial Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. OFI Invest Asset Management bought a new stake in shares of TJX Companies during the 1st quarter valued at about $30,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of TJX Companies by 58.4% during the 1st quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 331 shares of the apparel and home fashions retailer’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 122 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.09% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of TJX Companies from $100.00 to $115.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group boosted their price objective on TJX Companies from $130.00 to $140.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. TD Cowen raised their target price on TJX Companies from $120.00 to $125.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 22nd. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on TJX Companies from $115.00 to $126.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Monday, August 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on TJX Companies from $134.00 to $148.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 22nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $126.76.

In other news, CEO Ernie Herrman sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, September 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $117.54, for a total value of $1,763,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 536,148 shares in the company, valued at $63,018,835.92. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.13% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of TJX opened at $119.81 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 1.21 and a quick ratio of 0.60. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $114.33 and its 200-day moving average is $105.57. The TJX Companies, Inc. has a 12-month low of $86.71 and a 12-month high of $121.13. The stock has a market capitalization of $135.40 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.89.

TJX Companies (NYSE:TJX – Get Free Report) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, August 21st. The apparel and home fashions retailer reported $0.96 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.92 by $0.04. TJX Companies had a net margin of 8.56% and a return on equity of 63.19%. The firm had revenue of $13.47 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.31 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.85 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities research analysts anticipate that The TJX Companies, Inc. will post 4.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The TJX Companies, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an off-price apparel and home fashions retailer in the United States, Canada, Europe, and Australia. It operates through four segments: Marmaxx, HomeGoods, TJX Canada, and TJX International. The company sells family apparel, including footwear and accessories; home fashions, such as home basics, furniture, rugs, lighting products, giftware, soft home products, decorative accessories, tabletop, and cookware, as well as expanded pet, and gourmet food departments; jewelry and accessories; and other merchandise.

