The Root Network (ROOT) Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $22.88 Million

The Root Network (ROOT) traded 8.2% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One The Root Network token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0220 or 0.00000038 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, The Root Network has traded up 16.8% against the US dollar. The Root Network has a total market cap of $22.88 million and $4.41 million worth of The Root Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0652 or 0.00000239 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0809 or 0.00000297 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000001 BTC.

Jeff in Space (JEFF) traded 2.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.75 or 0.00010076 BTC.

Lumi Credits (LUMI) traded 8.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0162 or 0.00000027 BTC.

AXIA Coin (AXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $13.43 or 0.00048094 BTC.

MVP Coin (MVP) traded 14.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0443 or 0.00000077 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0480 or 0.00000183 BTC.

The Root Network Profile

The Root Network’s launch date was February 28th, 2023. The Root Network’s total supply is 12,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,038,925,778 tokens. The Root Network’s official website is www.therootnetwork.com. The Root Network’s official Twitter account is @therootnetwork. The official message board for The Root Network is linktr.ee/futureverse.

Buying and Selling The Root Network

According to CryptoCompare, “The Root Network (ROOT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2023and operates on the Ethereum platform. The Root Network has a current supply of 12,000,000,000 with 1,038,925,778 in circulation. The last known price of The Root Network is 0.02186112 USD and is down -9.31 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 24 active market(s) with $4,129,089.67 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.therootnetwork.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as The Root Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire The Root Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase The Root Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

