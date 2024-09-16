The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL) Receives $4.17 Average PT from Brokerages

The RealReal, Inc. (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) has been assigned an average rating of “Hold” from the seven research firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 1 year price objective among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $4.17.

Several brokerages have issued reports on REAL. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.00 to $3.50 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Wedbush dropped their target price on shares of RealReal from $4.50 to $4.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, August 7th.

NASDAQ REAL opened at $2.69 on Monday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $2.95 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.37. RealReal has a 12 month low of $1.26 and a 12 month high of $4.64.

RealReal (NASDAQ:REAL – Get Free Report) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 6th. The company reported ($0.22) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by $0.02. The company had revenue of $144.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $139.85 million. As a group, equities research analysts expect that RealReal will post -0.74 earnings per share for the current year.

In other RealReal news, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the completion of the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. In other RealReal news, Director James R. Miller sold 53,526 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $3.24, for a total transaction of $173,424.24. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 157,891 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $511,566.84. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Steve Ming Lo sold 20,610 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $2.61, for a total transaction of $53,792.10. Following the sale, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 508,528 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,327,258.08. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 169,863 shares of company stock valued at $477,394. 9.78% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Crown Wealth Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Searle & CO. purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of RealReal by 233.3% in the 1st quarter. Game Plan Financial Advisors LLC now owns 10,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after purchasing an additional 7,000 shares during the last quarter. Drive Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $32,000. Finally, Calamos Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of RealReal in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. 64.73% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The RealReal, Inc operates an online marketplace for resale luxury goods in the United State. The company offers various product categories, including women's fashion, men's fashion, jewelry, and watches. It primarily sells products through online marketplace and retail stores. The company was incorporated in 2011 and is headquartered in San Francisco, California.

