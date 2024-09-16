The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR) Shares Sold by Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.

Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. trimmed its position in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Free Report) by 1.8% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 2,185,803 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 39,427 shares during the quarter. Progressive comprises approximately 3.4% of Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th biggest holding. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $454,013,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PGR. Gilbert & Cook Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 8.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 2,938 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $468,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. 9258 Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in Progressive by 18.8% during the fourth quarter. 9258 Wealth Management LLC now owns 2,534 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $404,000 after acquiring an additional 401 shares during the period. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC bought a new position in Progressive during the fourth quarter valued at about $307,000. Fiera Capital Corp acquired a new position in Progressive in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $709,000. Finally, Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Progressive by 1.8% in the 4th quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 17,789 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $2,833,000 after acquiring an additional 323 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 85.34% of the company’s stock.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other news, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total transaction of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at $6,808,963.93. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other Progressive news, CFO John P. Sauerland sold 10,000 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $210.40, for a total transaction of $2,104,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 302,958 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $63,742,363.20. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 3,050 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, June 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $209.81, for a total value of $639,920.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 32,453 shares in the company, valued at approximately $6,808,963.93. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 146,704 shares of company stock valued at $33,367,408. 0.34% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Progressive Price Performance

Progressive stock opened at $255.46 on Monday. The Progressive Co. has a 52 week low of $134.34 and a 52 week high of $256.74. The firm has a market cap of $149.62 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business’s fifty day moving average is $229.54 and its two-hundred day moving average is $215.06.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR – Get Free Report) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 16th. The insurance provider reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.04 by $0.61. Progressive had a net margin of 10.17% and a return on equity of 33.01%. The business had revenue of $17.90 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $17.54 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.57 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 21.6% on a year-over-year basis. Equities research analysts forecast that The Progressive Co. will post 12.29 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Progressive Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 11th. Investors of record on Thursday, October 3rd will be given a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.16%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, October 3rd. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 4.09%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research analysts recently commented on PGR shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised Progressive from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $230.00 to $262.00 in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. BMO Capital Markets reduced their price objective on shares of Progressive from $239.00 to $237.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Roth Mkm lifted their target price on shares of Progressive from $235.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 15th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods raised their price target on shares of Progressive from $255.00 to $275.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 3rd. Finally, Evercore ISI lifted their price objective on Progressive from $243.00 to $246.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, August 7th. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, Progressive currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $252.29.

Progressive Profile

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, business related general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

