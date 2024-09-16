The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS) is Waycross Partners LLC’s 9th Largest Position

Waycross Partners LLC increased its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report) by 10.7% during the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 44,993 shares of the investment management company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,331 shares during the quarter. The Goldman Sachs Group makes up 3.1% of Waycross Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 9th largest holding. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group were worth $20,351,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Goldman Sachs Group by 6.0% in the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 6,012,564 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,319,470,000 after purchasing an additional 338,181 shares in the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC increased its holdings in The Goldman Sachs Group by 2.8% in the fourth quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 5,516,093 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $2,127,944,000 after buying an additional 150,532 shares during the last quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD raised its position in The Goldman Sachs Group by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 4,953,461 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $1,910,897,000 after acquiring an additional 274,989 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp lifted its stake in The Goldman Sachs Group by 3.0% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 4,895,928 shares of the investment management company’s stock valued at $2,044,980,000 after acquiring an additional 141,538 shares during the last quarter. Finally, International Assets Investment Management LLC bought a new stake in The Goldman Sachs Group in the first quarter worth approximately $1,903,374,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 71.21% of the company’s stock.

Get The Goldman Sachs Group alerts:

The Goldman Sachs Group Trading Up 1.0 %

Shares of GS stock opened at $478.99 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $490.33 and a 200-day moving average of $451.61. The stock has a market cap of $154.46 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.70, a P/E/G ratio of 0.73 and a beta of 1.36. The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. has a 52-week low of $289.36 and a 52-week high of $517.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.20, a quick ratio of 0.72 and a current ratio of 0.72.

The Goldman Sachs Group Increases Dividend

The Goldman Sachs Group ( NYSE:GS Get Free Report ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 15th. The investment management company reported $8.62 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $8.52 by $0.10. The firm had revenue of $12.73 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $12.60 billion. The Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 9.36% and a return on equity of 10.56%. On average, equities research analysts forecast that The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. will post 35.5 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 27th. Investors of record on Friday, August 30th will be given a dividend of $3.00 per share. This represents a $12.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 30th. This is an increase from The Goldman Sachs Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $2.75. The Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 46.86%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Evercore ISI raised their price target on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $475.00 to $520.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $513.00 to $561.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on The Goldman Sachs Group from $360.00 to $373.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 17th. Citigroup boosted their target price on The Goldman Sachs Group from $460.00 to $485.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company lifted their target price on shares of The Goldman Sachs Group from $504.00 to $550.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $496.44.

Check Out Our Latest Stock Analysis on GS

Insider Activity at The Goldman Sachs Group

In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total transaction of $1,770,965.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In other The Goldman Sachs Group news, insider Brian J. Lee sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $505.99, for a total value of $1,770,965.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 12,095 shares in the company, valued at $6,119,949.05. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, Director Thomas K. Montag sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $505.04, for a total transaction of $5,050,400.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 12,450 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $6,287,748. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.54% of the stock is owned by insiders.

About The Goldman Sachs Group

(Free Report)

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc, a financial institution, provides a range of financial services for corporations, financial institutions, governments, and individuals worldwide. It operates through Global Banking & Markets, Asset & Wealth Management, and Platform Solutions segments. The Global Banking & Markets segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, and spin-offs; and relationship lending, and acquisition financing, as well as secured lending, through structured credit and asset-backed lending and involved in financing under securities to resale agreements.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding GS? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc. (NYSE:GS – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Goldman Sachs Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.