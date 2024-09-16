The Gabelli Equity Trust (NYSE:GAB) Shares Gap Down to $5.49

Shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) gapped down before the market opened on Monday . The stock had previously closed at $5.49, but opened at $5.33. The Gabelli Equity Trust shares last traded at $5.36, with a volume of 247,833 shares traded.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Stock Down 0.4 %

The company has a 50 day moving average price of $5.40 and a 200-day moving average price of $5.41.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

The Gabelli Equity Trust Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Investors of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a $0.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Trading of The Gabelli Equity Trust

In other news, insider Mario J. Gabelli acquired 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were bought at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website . 0.90% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in GAB. Jump Financial LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter valued at $58,000. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. boosted its position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust by 25.5% in the 4th quarter. Envestnet Portfolio Solutions Inc. now owns 16,808 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $85,000 after purchasing an additional 3,415 shares during the period. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. acquired a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth about $234,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 9.8% during the 4th quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 27,756 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $141,000 after buying an additional 2,476 shares during the period. Finally, HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in The Gabelli Equity Trust during the fourth quarter valued at about $383,000. 7.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About The Gabelli Equity Trust

(Get Free Report)

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for The Gabelli Equity Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.