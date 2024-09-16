The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB) Short Interest Update

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc. (NYSE:GAB – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large growth in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 35,700 shares, a growth of 39.5% from the August 15th total of 25,600 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 576,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other The Gabelli Equity Trust news, insider Mario J. Gabelli purchased 11,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 26th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $100.00 per share, with a total value of $1,175,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the insider now owns 16,750 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,675,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

Get The Gabelli Equity Trust alerts:

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Steward Partners Investment Solutions LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust in the 4th quarter worth about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. increased its holdings in The Gabelli Equity Trust by 252.9% in the second quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 6,000 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $31,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares in the last quarter. Rothschild Investment LLC acquired a new position in The Gabelli Equity Trust in the second quarter valued at approximately $31,000. ICA Group Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 4th quarter worth approximately $32,000. Finally, CreativeOne Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Gabelli Equity Trust during the 1st quarter worth approximately $56,000. Institutional investors own 7.24% of the company’s stock.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Trading Down 0.4 %

The Gabelli Equity Trust Dividend Announcement

Shares of GAB stock traded down $0.02 on Monday, hitting $5.32. The company had a trading volume of 626,113 shares, compared to its average volume of 571,674. The Gabelli Equity Trust has a twelve month low of $4.56 and a twelve month high of $5.74. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $5.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $5.41.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 23rd. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 16th will be given a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 11.28%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, September 16th.

The Gabelli Equity Trust Company Profile

The Gabelli Equity Trust Inc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched by GAMCO Investors, Inc The fund is managed by Gabelli Funds, LLC. It invests in public equity markets of the United States. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors. It invests in preferred stock, convertible or exchangeable securities, and warrants and rights.

See Also

