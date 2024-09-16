The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

The E.W. Scripps Company (NASDAQ:SSP – Get Free Report) was the target of a significant growth in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 4,410,000 shares, a growth of 15.1% from the August 15th total of 3,830,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 767,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 5.7 days.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its position in E.W. Scripps by 21.2% during the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,203,306 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,614,000 after buying an additional 210,673 shares in the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of E.W. Scripps by 1,394.8% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 4,350 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after purchasing an additional 4,059 shares in the last quarter. RPO LLC bought a new position in shares of E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter worth $86,000. Olympiad Research LP acquired a new position in E.W. Scripps in the fourth quarter valued at about $143,000. Finally, Sprinkle Financial Consultants LLC bought a new stake in E.W. Scripps during the fourth quarter worth about $407,000. 67.81% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ:SSP traded up $0.22 during trading on Friday, reaching $2.01. 775,980 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 904,665. E.W. Scripps has a 12 month low of $1.68 and a 12 month high of $9.35. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $2.65 and a 200-day moving average price of $3.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.50, a quick ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.79. The firm has a market cap of $171.63 million, a PE ratio of -0.17 and a beta of 1.73.

E.W. Scripps ( NASDAQ:SSP Get Free Report ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.15) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.17). The firm had revenue of $573.63 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $586.65 million. E.W. Scripps had a negative net margin of 11.06% and a positive return on equity of 2.94%. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned ($0.09) earnings per share. Research analysts expect that E.W. Scripps will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research analysts recently weighed in on SSP shares. StockNews.com lowered E.W. Scripps from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, August 15th. Benchmark decreased their price objective on shares of E.W. Scripps from $14.00 to $11.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, August 12th.

The E.W. Scripps Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a media enterprise through a portfolio of local television stations, national news, and entertainment networks in the United States. It operates through Local Media, Scripps Networks, and Other segments. The Local Media segment operates broadcast television stations, which produce news, information, sports, and entertainment content, as well as its related digital operations; runs network, syndicated, and original programming, and local sporting events; and provides core and political advertising services.

