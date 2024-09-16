The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Price Performance
KO opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.
Coca-Cola Announces Dividend
The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.
Wall Street Analyst Weigh In
KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.
Insider Activity at Coca-Cola
In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.
Coca-Cola Company Profile
The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.
