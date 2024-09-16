The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO) Shares Sold by Lyell Wealth Management LP

Lyell Wealth Management LP lessened its stake in The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report) by 15.9% during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 5,275 shares of the company’s stock after selling 994 shares during the period. Lyell Wealth Management LP’s holdings in Coca-Cola were worth $336,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in KO. Gilbert & Cook Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 5.6% during the 4th quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 15,971 shares of the company’s stock valued at $941,000 after acquiring an additional 841 shares in the last quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Accretive Wealth Partners LLC now owns 25,843 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,523,000 after acquiring an additional 351 shares in the last quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 13.9% during the 4th quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 9,709 shares of the company’s stock valued at $572,000 after acquiring an additional 1,182 shares in the last quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 72.0% during the 4th quarter. Gryphon Financial Partners LLC now owns 17,973 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,034,000 after acquiring an additional 7,521 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brown Advisory Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Coca-Cola by 1.7% during the 4th quarter. Brown Advisory Inc. now owns 778,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,848,000 after acquiring an additional 13,295 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Coca-Cola alerts:

Coca-Cola Price Performance

KO opened at $71.41 on Monday. The company has a 50-day moving average of $68.28 and a 200-day moving average of $63.95. The company has a market capitalization of $307.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.56, a PEG ratio of 3.93 and a beta of 0.60. The Coca-Cola Company has a 1-year low of $51.55 and a 1-year high of $73.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 0.92 and a current ratio of 1.08.

Coca-Cola Announces Dividend

Coca-Cola ( NYSE:KO Get Free Report ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, July 23rd. The company reported $0.84 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.81 by $0.03. Coca-Cola had a net margin of 22.92% and a return on equity of 43.62%. The company had revenue of $12.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $11.78 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.78 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.3% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Company will post 2.85 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 13th will be given a dividend of $0.485 per share. This represents a $1.94 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.72%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 13th. Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio is presently 77.60%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft lifted their target price on shares of Coca-Cola from $64.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 24th. TD Cowen lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $65.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Cfra reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Coca-Cola in a research note on Thursday, September 5th. Barclays lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $69.00 to $70.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Coca-Cola from $70.00 to $78.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, August 27th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.73.

View Our Latest Research Report on KO

Insider Activity at Coca-Cola

In related news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. In other Coca-Cola news, EVP Nancy Quan sold 18,482 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.95, for a total transaction of $1,274,333.90. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 223,330 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,398,603.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, major shareholder Cola Co Coca sold 598,619 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, July 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $925.00, for a total transaction of $553,722,575.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,883,546 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,742,280,050. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 974,715 shares of company stock valued at $579,704,927 in the last quarter. Insiders own 0.97% of the company’s stock.

Coca-Cola Company Profile

(Free Report)

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures, markets, and sells various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks, sparkling flavors; water, sports, coffee, and tea; juice, value-added dairy, and plant-based beverages; and other beverages. It also offers beverage concentrates and syrups, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding KO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for The Coca-Cola Company (NYSE:KO – Free Report).

Receive News & Ratings for Coca-Cola Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Coca-Cola and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.