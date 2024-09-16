The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS) Shares Acquired by Rathbones Group PLC

Rathbones Group PLC grew its holdings in The Bank of Nova Scotia (NYSE:BNS – Free Report) (TSE:BNS) by 11.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 136,337 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 14,379 shares during the period. Rathbones Group PLC’s holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia were worth $6,235,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in BNS. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia during the 4th quarter valued at about $280,000. BNP Paribas Financial Markets raised its position in Bank of Nova Scotia by 230.8% during the fourth quarter. BNP Paribas Financial Markets now owns 74,149 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,610,000 after acquiring an additional 51,736 shares in the last quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in Bank of Nova Scotia by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Avantax Advisory Services Inc. now owns 24,368 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,186,000 after acquiring an additional 2,206 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA purchased a new stake in Bank of Nova Scotia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $223,000. Finally, Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Bank of Nova Scotia by 15.2% during the 4th quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 17,105 shares of the bank’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 2,252 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 49.13% of the company’s stock.

Bank of Nova Scotia stock opened at $52.04 on Monday. The stock has a market capitalization of $63.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.04. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $47.63 and its 200 day moving average price is $47.81. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a current ratio of 1.02. The Bank of Nova Scotia has a 1 year low of $39.79 and a 1 year high of $52.10.

Bank of Nova Scotia ( NYSE:BNS Get Free Report ) (TSE:BNS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, August 27th. The bank reported $1.63 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.01. Bank of Nova Scotia had a net margin of 9.84% and a return on equity of 11.14%. The business had revenue of $8.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.53 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $1.30 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that The Bank of Nova Scotia will post 4.8 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, October 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, October 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.768 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, October 2nd. This represents a $3.07 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.90%. Bank of Nova Scotia’s payout ratio is currently 70.72%.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on BNS. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Bank of Nova Scotia from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 29th. UBS Group initiated coverage on shares of Bank of Nova Scotia in a research note on Tuesday, July 2nd. They set a “neutral” rating on the stock. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $69.00.

The Bank of Nova Scotia provides various banking products and services in Canada, the United States, Mexico, Peru, Chile, Colombia, the Caribbean and Central America, and internationally. It operates through Canadian Banking, International Banking, Global Wealth Management, and Global Banking and Markets segments.

