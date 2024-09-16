Tezos Price Tops $0.63 on Exchanges (XTZ)

Tezos (XTZ) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on September 15th. One Tezos coin can now be bought for approximately $0.63 or 0.00001063 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. Tezos has a total market cap of $629.18 million and approximately $9.93 million worth of Tezos was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, Tezos has traded 1.7% higher against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.15 or 0.00000252 BTC.

Terra Classic (LUNC) traded 7.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Terra (LUNA) traded down 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.40 or 0.00000669 BTC.

aelf (ELF) traded 2.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00000615 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.31 or 0.00000517 BTC.

Adshares (ADS) traded 28.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000336 BTC.

BitShares (BTS) traded up 0.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000003 BTC.

Tezos Profile

Tezos (CRYPTO:XTZ) uses the hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 30th, 2018. Tezos’ total supply is 1,020,982,665 coins and its circulating supply is 1,000,450,162 coins. The official website for Tezos is www.tezos.com. The official message board for Tezos is forum.tezosagora.org. Tezos’ official Twitter account is @tezos and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for Tezos is https://reddit.com/r/tezos and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Buying and Selling Tezos

According to CryptoCompare, “Tezos is an open-source platform for assets and applications that can evolve and upgrade itself without having to split the network. It uses a proof-of-stake consensus mechanism and allows for formal verification to increase security. Users can participate in the consensus process by “baking”, or they can delegate their rights to other users. Arthur Breitman and Kathleen Breitman are the two main creators of Tezos, and a group of developers and researchers have joined them to create the platform.”

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tezos directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tezos should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Tezos using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

