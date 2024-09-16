Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.30

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370.30 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 370.30 ($4.84), with a volume of 32445445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.77).
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.
Read Our Latest Research Report on Tesco
Tesco Stock Up 1.5 %
About Tesco
Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.
Featured Articles
- Five stocks we like better than Tesco
- Quiet Period Expirations Explained
- Analysts See 51% Upside in Coinbase, Is It Time to Buy the Hype?
- What Are Dividend Challengers?
- NVIDIA May Send Chips to Saudi Arabia – Should You Sell the News?
- 3 Small Caps With Big Return Potential
- 3 Defensive Stock Alternatives to Bonds If Interest Rates Drop
Receive News & Ratings for Tesco Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Tesco and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.