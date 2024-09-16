Tesco (LON:TSCO) Sets New 12-Month High at $370.30

Tesco PLC (LON:TSCO – Get Free Report) shares hit a new 52-week high during trading on Monday . The company traded as high as GBX 370.30 ($4.84) and last traded at GBX 370.30 ($4.84), with a volume of 32445445 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 364.50 ($4.77).

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

TSCO has been the subject of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an “underweight” rating on shares of Tesco in a research report on Friday, June 28th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Tesco in a report on Tuesday, September 3rd.

Tesco Stock Up 1.5 %

About Tesco

The company has a current ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 0.60 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 127.23. The firm has a market cap of £25.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 1,458.00, a PEG ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.51. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 336.63 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is GBX 311.73.

Tesco PLC, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a grocery retailer in the United Kingdom, Republic of Ireland, the Czech Republic, Slovakia, and Hungary. It offers grocery products through its stores, as well as online. The company is also involved in the food and drink wholesaling activities.

