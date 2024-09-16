Tectum Self Reported Market Cap Hits $63.31 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 6.1% lower against the US dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 13:00 PM Eastern on September 16th. One Tectum token can now be purchased for about $8.41 or 0.00014584 BTC on popular exchanges. Tectum has a market capitalization of $63.31 million and $899,504.10 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 17.3% against the US dollar.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tectum Token Profile

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. Tectum’s official website is tectum.io. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote.

Tectum Token Trading

Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation.

It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

