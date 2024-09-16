Tectum Achieves Self Reported Market Cap of $64.43 Million (TET)

Tectum (TET) traded 7% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on September 16th. Tectum has a total market cap of $64.43 million and approximately $845,275.83 worth of Tectum was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Tectum token can currently be bought for about $8.56 or 0.00014573 BTC on exchanges. In the last seven days, Tectum has traded up 18% against the US dollar.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

About Tectum

Tectum’s launch date was February 28th, 2018. Tectum’s total supply is 10,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 7,524,856 tokens. The official website for Tectum is tectum.io. The Reddit community for Tectum is https://reddit.com/r//tectumcrypto/. Tectum’s official message board is medium.com/@tectumsoftnote. Tectum’s official Twitter account is @tectumsocial.

Buying and Selling Tectum

According to CryptoCompare, “Tectum (TET) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2018and operates on the Ethereum platform. Tectum has a current supply of 10,000,000 with 7,524,856.89999919 in circulation. The last known price of Tectum is 8.58904874 USD and is down -3.43 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 30 active market(s) with $865,080.59 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://tectum.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Tectum directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Tectum should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Tectum using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

