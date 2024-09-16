Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO) Stock Holdings Reduced by Montag & Caldwell LLC

Montag & Caldwell LLC trimmed its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. (NASDAQ:TTWO – Free Report) by 20.0% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor owned 100,031 shares of the company’s stock after selling 24,957 shares during the period. Take-Two Interactive Software accounts for approximately 3.1% of Montag & Caldwell LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 12th biggest holding. Montag & Caldwell LLC’s holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software were worth $15,554,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Take-Two Interactive Software by 66.0% during the fourth quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 2,432 shares of the company’s stock valued at $392,000 after purchasing an additional 967 shares during the last quarter. Principal Securities Inc. bought a new stake in Take-Two Interactive Software during the fourth quarter valued at about $121,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC grew its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 18,110 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,914,000 after purchasing an additional 1,737 shares during the last quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 16.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 839 shares of the company’s stock worth $135,000 after purchasing an additional 118 shares during the period. Finally, Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. lifted its position in shares of Take-Two Interactive Software by 14.7% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 31,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,023,000 after purchasing an additional 4,006 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 95.46% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Stock Down 0.9 %

Shares of NASDAQ:TTWO opened at $152.18 on Monday. Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. has a 12 month low of $130.34 and a 12 month high of $171.59. The firm has a market cap of $26.08 billion, a P/E ratio of -6.92, a P/E/G ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.86. The company has a quick ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $151.73 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $151.01.

Take-Two Interactive Software ( NASDAQ:TTWO Get Free Report ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 8th. The company reported ($0.30) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.39) by $0.09. The business had revenue of $1.22 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Take-Two Interactive Software had a negative net margin of 70.33% and a positive return on equity of 1.74%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc. will post 1.03 EPS for the current fiscal year.

TTWO has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets reiterated an “outperform” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a report on Tuesday, July 30th. Redburn Atlantic began coverage on shares of Take-Two Interactive Software in a research report on Thursday, August 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $194.00 price objective for the company. Hsbc Global Res raised Take-Two Interactive Software from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Monday, August 12th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price target on Take-Two Interactive Software from $175.00 to $191.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, September 5th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on Take-Two Interactive Software from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, June 6th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $183.55.

In other news, Director Michael Sheresky sold 191 shares of Take-Two Interactive Software stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $149.83, for a total transaction of $28,617.53. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 64,378 shares in the company, valued at approximately $9,645,755.74. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Corporate insiders own 1.37% of the company’s stock.

Take-Two Interactive Software Company Profile

Take-Two Interactive Software, Inc develops, publishes, and markets interactive entertainment solutions for consumers worldwide. The company offers its products under the Rockstar Games, 2K, Private Division, and Zynga names. It develops and publishes action/adventure products under the Grand Theft Auto, Max Payne, Midnight Club, LA Noire, and Red Dead Redemption names.

