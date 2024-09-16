T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS) Sets New 12-Month High Following Analyst Upgrade

Shares of T-Mobile US, Inc. (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) hit a new 52-week high on Monday after KeyCorp raised their price target on the stock from $190.00 to $230.00. KeyCorp currently has an overweight rating on the stock. T-Mobile US traded as high as $205.88 and last traded at $204.98, with a volume of 195944 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $202.83.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on TMUS. Barclays increased their price target on shares of T-Mobile US from $180.00 to $200.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 1st. Benchmark lifted their target price on shares of T-Mobile US from $200.00 to $220.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 1st. Scotiabank increased their price objective on T-Mobile US from $194.50 to $197.00 and gave the stock a “sector outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, August 1st. StockNews.com raised T-Mobile US from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, July 30th. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price target on T-Mobile US from $175.00 to $195.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, June 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $204.25.

In other T-Mobile US news, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total value of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at approximately $365,441,682.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . In other news, Director Telekom Ag Deutsche sold 133,461 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $175.86, for a total value of $23,470,451.46. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 670,545,206 shares in the company, valued at approximately $117,922,079,927.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, Director Raul Marcelo Claure sold 2,706 shares of T-Mobile US stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.11, for a total transaction of $541,497.66. Following the sale, the director now owns 1,826,204 shares in the company, valued at $365,441,682.44. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 840,336 shares of company stock worth $154,461,060 in the last ninety days. 0.67% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in TMUS. Aveo Capital Partners LLC lifted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 6.5% during the fourth quarter. Aveo Capital Partners LLC now owns 2,250 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $361,000 after acquiring an additional 137 shares during the period. Jump Financial LLC bought a new stake in T-Mobile US during the fourth quarter worth about $846,000. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of T-Mobile US by 14.3% in the fourth quarter. Kingsview Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,220 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock valued at $677,000 after acquiring an additional 528 shares during the last quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of T-Mobile US by 140.6% in the 4th quarter. Great Lakes Advisors LLC now owns 21,640 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $3,470,000 after acquiring an additional 12,645 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Level Four Advisory Services LLC grew its position in T-Mobile US by 8.4% during the 4th quarter. Level Four Advisory Services LLC now owns 4,555 shares of the Wireless communications provider’s stock worth $730,000 after acquiring an additional 354 shares during the last quarter. 42.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $190.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $175.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.22, a quick ratio of 0.78 and a current ratio of 0.84. The stock has a market cap of $239.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.75, a P/E/G ratio of 0.74 and a beta of 0.51.

T-Mobile US (NASDAQ:TMUS – Get Free Report) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, July 31st. The Wireless communications provider reported $2.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.27 by $0.22. The company had revenue of $19.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $19.61 billion. T-Mobile US had a net margin of 11.95% and a return on equity of 14.88%. T-Mobile US’s quarterly revenue was up 3.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.86 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that T-Mobile US, Inc. will post 9.18 EPS for the current fiscal year.

T-Mobile US, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides mobile communications services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the United States Virgin Islands. The company offers voice, messaging, and data services to customers in the postpaid, prepaid, and wholesale and other services. It also provides wireless devices, including smartphones, wearables, tablets, home broadband routers, and other mobile communication devices, as well as wireless devices and accessories; financing through equipment installment plans; reinsurance for device insurance policies and extended warranty contracts; leasing through JUMP! On Demand; and High Speed Internet services.

