Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY) Stock Position Raised by Waycross Partners LLC

Waycross Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Sysco Co. (NYSE:SYY – Free Report) by 12.3% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 211,643 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 23,126 shares during the period. Sysco accounts for about 2.3% of Waycross Partners LLC’s portfolio, making the stock its 16th biggest position. Waycross Partners LLC’s holdings in Sysco were worth $15,109,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. TruNorth Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $25,000. Verity & Verity LLC bought a new position in shares of Sysco during the first quarter worth about $26,000. Burkett Financial Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the 4th quarter worth about $30,000. OFI Invest Asset Management acquired a new position in Sysco during the 1st quarter valued at about $31,000. Finally, Fairman Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Sysco in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $39,000. 83.41% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

SYY has been the subject of several recent analyst reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their price target on Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $86.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, May 23rd. Barclays lifted their price objective on shares of Sysco from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 31st. Truist Financial cut their target price on shares of Sysco from $87.00 to $85.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, June 24th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets decreased their price target on shares of Sysco from $90.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, May 23rd. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $85.27.

Sysco Trading Down 0.6 %

Shares of NYSE:SYY opened at $76.52 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $75.34 and a two-hundred day moving average of $75.66. The company has a quick ratio of 0.69, a current ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.19. Sysco Co. has a 12-month low of $62.24 and a 12-month high of $82.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.01 and a beta of 1.20.

Sysco (NYSE:SYY – Get Free Report) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 30th. The company reported $1.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.38 by $0.01. Sysco had a return on equity of 102.09% and a net margin of 2.48%. The firm had revenue of $20.56 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.51 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.34 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Sysco Co. will post 4.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Sysco Announces Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 25th. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 4th will be given a $0.51 dividend. This represents a $2.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, October 4th. Sysco’s dividend payout ratio is 49.76%.

About Sysco

Sysco Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in the marketing and distribution of various food and related products to the foodservice or food-away-from-home industry in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, France, and internationally. It operates through U.S. Foodservice Operations, International Foodservice Operations, SYGMA, and Other segments.

