Synapse Tops 1-Day Volume of $8.91 Million (SYN)

Synapse (SYN) traded 10.6% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 12:00 PM E.T. on September 16th. One Synapse token can now be purchased for about $0.44 or 0.00000764 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Synapse has traded up 0.8% against the dollar. Synapse has a total market cap of $79.59 million and approximately $8.91 million worth of Synapse was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

About Synapse

Synapse launched on August 29th, 2021. Synapse’s total supply is 213,128,080 tokens and its circulating supply is 180,209,601 tokens. Synapse’s official Twitter account is @synapseprotocol and its Facebook page is accessible here. Synapse’s official message board is medium.com/@synapseprotocol. The official website for Synapse is synapseprotocol.com.

Buying and Selling Synapse

According to CryptoCompare, “Synapse (SYN) is a cross-chain interoperability token of the Synapse Protocol, enabling seamless asset bridging, swaps, and communication across multiple blockchains through its Synapse Interchain Network. SYN is used for governance, liquidity provider incentives, and transaction fees.”

