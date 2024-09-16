Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,852.0 days.
Syensqo Stock Performance
Shares of OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $103.01.
About Syensqo
