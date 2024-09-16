Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF) Short Interest Down 28.8% in August

Syensqo Sa (OTCMKTS:SHBBF – Get Free Report) was the recipient of a large decline in short interest during the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 185,200 shares, a decline of 28.8% from the August 15th total of 260,200 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 100 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 1,852.0 days.

Syensqo Stock Performance

Shares of OTCMKTS SHBBF remained flat at $103.01 during trading hours on Friday. 3 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 327. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $103.01. Syensqo has a 1 year low of $85.35 and a 1 year high of $103.01.

About Syensqo

Syensqo SA/NV operates as a specialty chemicals company. It operates in two divisions: Materials and Consumer and Resources. The Materials division consists of polymers and composites businesses primarily serving automotive, aerospace and defense, and electronics markets. The Consumer and Resources division provides specialty solutions to consumer-focused end-markets, such as agro, personal care, food, etc.

