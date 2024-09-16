Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF) Sees Significant Decline in Short Interest

Swiss Re AG (OTCMKTS:SSREF – Get Free Report) saw a significant decrease in short interest in the month of August. As of August 31st, there was short interest totalling 1,492,900 shares, a decrease of 30.4% from the August 15th total of 2,145,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 2,488.2 days.

Swiss Re Stock Performance

SSREF stock remained flat at $135.00 on Monday. 202 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,054. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $126.61 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $122.91. Swiss Re has a fifty-two week low of $101.46 and a fifty-two week high of $138.46.

About Swiss Re

Swiss Re AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides wholesale reinsurance, insurance, other insurance-based forms of risk transfer, and other insurance-related services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Property & Casualty Reinsurance, Life & Health Reinsurance, and Corporate Solutions.

